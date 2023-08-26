Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

FOLD stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $68,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 956,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,957. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

About Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after buying an additional 1,160,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after buying an additional 655,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.