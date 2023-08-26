Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) vs. NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Head to Head Comparison

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) and NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $49.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 837.79%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $22.23 million 66.23 -$198.38 million ($1.24) -17.62 NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.75 million ($0.58) -0.55

NRx Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NRx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and NRx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals -37.95% -23.80% -20.30% NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -699.48% -160.02%

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals beats Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

