Analysts Offer Predictions for Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report released on Monday, August 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Definitive Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $62,499.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,441,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,537,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,125,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 532,809 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $4,002,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,540,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.