Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $7.17

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 150,816 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22.1% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.