Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $262.11

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Barclays upped their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSY

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

HSY opened at $217.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,680,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 576.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.