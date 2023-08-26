Analyzing AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A Proterra -123.30% -65.70% -31.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 7.33 Proterra $309.36 million 0.05 -$237.95 million ($2.17) -0.03

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AB Volvo (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AB Volvo (publ) and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Proterra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Proterra has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 6,019.40%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders and excavators. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its trucks; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Proterra

(Get Free Report)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and Türkiye. The company's Proterra Powered & Energy business unit offers battery systems and electrification solutions for commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications; and turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. Its Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California. On August 07, 2023, Proterra Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.