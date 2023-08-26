Analyzing Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) & Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Ayala Land (OTCMKTS:AYAAF – Get Free Report) and Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayala Land and Castellum AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ayala Land alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A $0.97 0.53 Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.55 1.55

Ayala Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castellum AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayala Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Castellum AB (publ) 1 0 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ayala Land and Castellum AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $135.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,228.74%. Given Castellum AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castellum AB (publ) is more favorable than Ayala Land.

Profitability

This table compares Ayala Land and Castellum AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayala Land N/A N/A N/A Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Ayala Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Castellum AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ayala Land pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 80.2%. Castellum AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 41.8%. Ayala Land pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Castellum AB (publ) pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ayala Land is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Castellum AB (publ) beats Ayala Land on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayala Land

(Get Free Report)

Ayala Land, Inc. operates as a property developer in the Philippines. It operates through Property Developments, International, Shopping Centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property Management and Others segments. The company sells high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, and economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and master-planned communities; and sells override units. It also develops and sells residential lots and units. In addition, the company develops shopping centers, and leases retail space and land to third parties; operates movie theaters, food courts, entertainment facilities, gas stations, and car parking in shopping centers; manages and operates malls; develops, leases, and sells office buildings; and sells industrial lots and leases factory building. Further, it engages in the development and management of hotels and resorts/serviced apartments; leasing of land to hotel tenants; and land development and construction, and facilities management activities. Ayala Land, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Castellum AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.