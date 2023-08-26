Analyzing Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX) and West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) and Carmell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Carmell Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.87 billion 10.15 $585.90 million $6.86 57.40 Carmell Therapeutics N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Carmell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for West Pharmaceutical Services and Carmell Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus price target of $356.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.58%. Given West Pharmaceutical Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe West Pharmaceutical Services is more favorable than Carmell Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and Carmell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 18.10% 22.36% 16.67% Carmell Therapeutics N/A -52.29% 1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Carmell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats Carmell Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components. It also provides drug containment solutions, including Crystal Zenith, a cyclic olefin polymer in the form of vials, syringes, and cartridges; and self-injection devices, as well as a range of integrated solutions, including analytical lab services, pre-approval primary packaging support and engineering development, regulatory expertise, and after-sales technical support. This segment serves biologic, generic, and pharmaceutical drug companies. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products. The company serves pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device companies. It distributes its products through its sales force and distribution network, as well as contract sales agents and regional distributors. The company was incorporated in 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Carmell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

