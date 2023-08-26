Analyzing Cibus (CBUS) & Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cibus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 268 745 777 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cibus and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.84 Cibus Competitors $5.44 billion $1.09 billion 5.36

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

