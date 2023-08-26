Analyzing Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC)

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) and Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and Edify Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 4 4 0 0 1.50 Edify Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus price target of $106.18, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Edify Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Edify Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

97.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 80.4% of Edify Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Edify Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 8.36% 34.31% 19.12% Edify Acquisition N/A -35.65% 3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Edify Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $12.64 billion 1.34 $1.36 billion $6.67 17.14 Edify Acquisition N/A N/A $11.12 million N/A N/A

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Edify Acquisition.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Edify Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions. It also provides optimization, trade compliance, consulting, cargo security, and solutions. In addition, it acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. Further, the company provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, technology, and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Edify Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

