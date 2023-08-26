Analyzing Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) and Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stryker and Nova Eye Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 5 10 0 2.67 Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $309.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Nova Eye Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $18.45 billion 5.72 $2.36 billion $7.08 39.27 Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A $0.01 13.70

This table compares Stryker and Nova Eye Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. Nova Eye Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Nova Eye Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.92% 22.31% 10.21% Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stryker beats Nova Eye Medical on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, distributes, markets, sells, and services surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a natural ocular drainage system; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. It operates in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

