Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
NYSE AOMR opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $225.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.90%.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
