ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $57,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,953,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $441,136,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,650,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,291,000 after buying an additional 44,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after buying an additional 150,347 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $304.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

