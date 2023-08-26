Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.