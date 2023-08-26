Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,568 shares of company stock worth $10,588,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.