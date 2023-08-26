Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

