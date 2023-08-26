Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Aptiv worth $55,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

