Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917 in the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $14,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

