Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Athersys stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

