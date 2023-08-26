Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,333,535. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $267.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.