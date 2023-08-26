Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,174,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.69.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.39 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

