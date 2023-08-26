Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $530,210,000 after buying an additional 303,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 95.75% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

