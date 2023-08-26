Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $253.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

