B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 945.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

