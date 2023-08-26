B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $242,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,319 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KeyCorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

