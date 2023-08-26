B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $248,989.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

