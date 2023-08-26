Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176,814 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

