Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.63.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after acquiring an additional 337,153 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after acquiring an additional 986,939 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

