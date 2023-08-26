Barclays Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $183.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $181.00 to $183.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. OTR Global cut Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.63.

Baidu Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.25. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

