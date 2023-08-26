Barrett & Company Inc. Invests $28,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PRU. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $93.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

