Barrett & Company Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.