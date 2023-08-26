Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $39.00 at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBWI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

BBWI stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.44. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 49,255.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,485,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

