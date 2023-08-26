Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $80.16 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

