Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 41.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,175 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens cut shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

