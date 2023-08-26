BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.37 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

BB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

