Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after buying an additional 411,805 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

