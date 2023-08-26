Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,111.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,111.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Melius began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,042.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,905.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,693.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.