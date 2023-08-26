Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $9.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $183.69 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

