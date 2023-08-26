Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $157.00

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of AWK opened at $140.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

