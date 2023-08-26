Brokerages Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $32.67

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

