Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $182.59

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CYBR opened at $158.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 88.6% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 97.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

