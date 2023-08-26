Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $37.11

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of LAC stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.53 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $32.50.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
