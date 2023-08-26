Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Lowered by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

