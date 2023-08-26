BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.6 %

BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

About BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

