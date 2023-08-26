BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 1.6 %
BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRT Apartments
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.