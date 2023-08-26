Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.21.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

