CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $4.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.04. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $19.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays boosted their price target on CACI International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CACI International from $346.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.09.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $325.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.93. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.