Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.51. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

