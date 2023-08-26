Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

BIVI opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioVie during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $37,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $37,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,850.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

