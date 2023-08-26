Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.78.

CASY stock opened at $244.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,800,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,199.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

