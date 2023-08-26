CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after buying an additional 19,823,297 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 435.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,250,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,656,187 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 59.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

